PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.