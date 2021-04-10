People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.99 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

