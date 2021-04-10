Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

