PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,029.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

