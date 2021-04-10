PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,065.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

