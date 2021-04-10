Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

