PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Capitalization Tops $44.94 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and approximately $361,154.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00611360 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038034 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,851,240 coins and its circulating supply is 109,972,346 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.