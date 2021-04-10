PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.40. PBF Energy shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 7,361 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

