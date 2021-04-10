Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

