ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $106,117.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,828.84 or 0.99825730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00099145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

