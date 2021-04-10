PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 4.6%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

PKCOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

