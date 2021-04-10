Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.2% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NYSE CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

