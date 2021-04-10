Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $5.60 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

