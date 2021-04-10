Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 2.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

