Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

