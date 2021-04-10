Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $80.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.