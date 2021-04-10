Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $337.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,664,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,293,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $198.75 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

