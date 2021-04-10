Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $20.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,285.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,828.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,187.60 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

