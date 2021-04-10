Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,430,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,152,706 shares of company stock valued at $109,594,796 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

