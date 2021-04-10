Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,134 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 233.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,569 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $211,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214,551 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,054,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828,574. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.