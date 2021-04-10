Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 3.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.84. 188,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,274. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.