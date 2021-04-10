Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 779,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

