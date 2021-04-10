Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 228.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

