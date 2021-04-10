Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.43. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $253.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

