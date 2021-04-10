Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 89,489 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 195.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Select Medical worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Select Medical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 306,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SEM opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

