Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,384 shares of company stock worth $22,910,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

