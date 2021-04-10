Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,807,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys stock opened at $261.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

