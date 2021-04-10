Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 78,955 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 178.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,955 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

