Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

