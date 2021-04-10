Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.