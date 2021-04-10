Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 561,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,146. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

