Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

OUST opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

