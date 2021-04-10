Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

