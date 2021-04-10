OST (OST) Reaches Market Cap of $37.60 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. OST has a total market capitalization of $37.60 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

