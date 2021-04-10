Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $724.12 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $724.12 million and $268.27 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,322,163 coins. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

