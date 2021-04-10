Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $7.49 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $4,225.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,511,585 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

