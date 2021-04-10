Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oriental Land alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oriental Land and Petrofac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00 Petrofac 1 10 0 0 1.91

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Land and Petrofac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $4.27 billion 11.50 $572.40 million $0.35 85.40 Petrofac $5.53 billion 0.09 $73.00 million $0.41 1.78

Oriental Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petrofac. Petrofac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -4.01% 0.25% 0.20% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Petrofac beats Oriental Land on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Engineering & Production Services segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering and full project delivery, as well as a range of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for onshore and offshore projects. The Integrated Energy Services segment provides an integrated service for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements in projects, including upstream developments and related energy infrastructure projects. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.