OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.13.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.82 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

