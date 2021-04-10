Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Orange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

