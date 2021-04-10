OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $476,739.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00301462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.95 or 0.00771001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,302.57 or 1.00349436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00747158 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

