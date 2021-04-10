Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) PT Raised to $2.75

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

