Oppenheimer Comments on Titan Medical Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Titan Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
TMDI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.47.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
