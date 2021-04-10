Oppenheimer Comments on Titan Medical Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Titan Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

TMDI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

