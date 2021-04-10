Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTEX. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Open Text has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

