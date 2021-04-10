Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

