Open Predict Token Hits One Day Volume of $25,550.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $25,550.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

