Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

