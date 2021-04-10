Old Port Advisors Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $144.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

