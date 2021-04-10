Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Eaton by 88.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 878,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

