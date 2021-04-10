Old Port Advisors Has $495,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

