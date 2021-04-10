Old Port Advisors Buys Shares of 4,847 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

